Analysts Expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Tenax Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 38,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,587. The company has a market cap of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 178,455 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

