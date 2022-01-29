Analysts Expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. AZEK posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AZEK will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $649,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 3,690.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in AZEK by 517,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.19. 2,213,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. AZEK has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $51.32.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

