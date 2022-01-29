Analyzing NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Apollo Endosurgery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 175.37 -$9.95 million N/A N/A Apollo Endosurgery $42.05 million 3.47 -$22.61 million ($0.65) -7.83

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Endosurgery.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Apollo Endosurgery -29.80% -589.59% -23.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Apollo Endosurgery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 5 0 3.00

NeuroOne Medical Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $5.88, indicating a potential upside of 201.28%. Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus target price of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 167.19%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than Apollo Endosurgery.

Summary

NeuroOne Medical Technologies beats Apollo Endosurgery on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. The company was founded by Mark Christianson on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System. Its products are used by gastroenterologists and bariatric surgeons in a variety of settings to treat multiple gastrointestinal conditions including closure of acute perforations and chronic fistulas; inadvertent perforation of the GI tract; tissue closure after the removal of abnormal lesions in the esophagus, stomach or colon; the treatment of swallowing disorders; esophageal stent fixation and obesity. The company was founded by Christopher J. Gostout and Dennis L. McWilliams in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

