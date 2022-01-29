Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Bought by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,917 shares during the quarter. Anaplan makes up approximately 4.1% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of Anaplan worth $33,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

