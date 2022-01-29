Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.79

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.79 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Anglesey Mining shares last traded at GBX 3.78 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,497,795 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of £9.36 million and a PE ratio of -18.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.79.

Anglesey Mining Company Profile (LON:AYM)

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 10% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

