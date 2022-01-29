Anqa Management LLC Acquires 18,324 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Anqa Management LLC raised its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares during the quarter. E.W. Scripps accounts for about 2.5% of Anqa Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Anqa Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of E.W. Scripps worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter worth $647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after buying an additional 313,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 327,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.90. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $555.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.80 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

