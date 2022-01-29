Anqa Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Anqa Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 218,621 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure makes up about 2.6% of Anqa Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Anqa Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 52.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 540,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,678,000 after buying an additional 185,035 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $2,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 30.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,967,000 after buying an additional 286,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1,002.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 75,607 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

MIC opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $317.52 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. The firm had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 319.59%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.