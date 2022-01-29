AnRKey X Price Hits $0.0687 on Top Exchanges ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. AnRKey X has a market cap of $8.26 million and $185,455.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049443 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.81 or 0.06840014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,743.89 or 0.99724682 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003193 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,219,279 coins. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars.

