Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.15.

ANTM opened at $442.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.85. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

