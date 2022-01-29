Anyswap Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $371.45 million and $20.34 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.93 or 0.00052573 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00049391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.88 or 0.06834933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00054597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,798.04 or 0.99714141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

