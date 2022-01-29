Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,087 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AON by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,431,000 after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100,230 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of AON by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,584,000 after purchasing an additional 166,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

AON stock opened at $270.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.85. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $202.32 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

