APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. APA has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $34.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

