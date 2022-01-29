Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 239.4% from the December 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APMSF opened at $48.96 on Friday. Aperam has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92.

Get Aperam alerts:

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.