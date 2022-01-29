APIX (APIX) Trading Down 15.2% This Week

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. APIX has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and $220,627.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APIX has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One APIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00108390 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

