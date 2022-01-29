Apollon Limassol (APL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $129,059.00

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00004185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $524,231.06 and $129,059.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00187015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00028737 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00391526 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00070927 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008493 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

