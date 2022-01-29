Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is American Century Companies Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,835 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.6% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.23% of Apple worth $5,246,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.99.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.75. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

