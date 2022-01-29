Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 828.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,773 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.2% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Apple by 75.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.99.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

