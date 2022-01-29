Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,868 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 8.5% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after buying an additional 317,253 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.99.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

