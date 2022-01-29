Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,868 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 8.5% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.99.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.