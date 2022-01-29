Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 131.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.99.

Apple stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

