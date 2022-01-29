Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.7% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 295,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 55,206 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 837,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $126,305,000 after purchasing an additional 97,115 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 38,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.75. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.99.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

