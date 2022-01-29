Apron Network (APN) Price Up 17.6% This Week

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Apron Network has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Apron Network has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $204,437.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apron Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00043522 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00108464 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apron Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apron Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

