APY.Finance Market Cap Tops $9.82 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and $148,027.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049443 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.81 or 0.06840014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,743.89 or 0.99724682 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003193 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,012,382 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.