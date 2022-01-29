Arcblock (ABT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.54 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $17.90 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arcblock

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

