Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Position Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62,465 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.20% of Arconic worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arconic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $30.79 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $38.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

