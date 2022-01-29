Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Arcus Biosciences worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $1,444,416.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

RCUS stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.85. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

