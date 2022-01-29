Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 139,385 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.31% of Ares Management worth $65,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $145,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,548,000 after purchasing an additional 182,135 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 146.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 37.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,631,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,619 shares of company stock worth $23,864,357 over the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

ARES opened at $74.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

