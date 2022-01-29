Ares Protocol Trading 21.4% Higher Over Last Week (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $1.31 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00049089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.71 or 0.06802413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,583.76 or 0.99839527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.