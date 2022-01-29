Argon Price Down 10% Over Last Week (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Argon has a market capitalization of $738,241.68 and approximately $109,958.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Argon has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.85 or 0.06764842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00055432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,071.53 or 0.99908064 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,550,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,766,289 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.