Arianee Hits One Day Volume of $2,735.00 (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Arianee has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Arianee has a total market cap of $11.08 million and approximately $2,735.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arianee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

