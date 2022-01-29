Arion Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market capitalization of $40,921.28 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arion has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.41 or 0.06780092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.25 or 0.99857807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,419,992 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

