Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $50,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.18.

McDonald’s stock opened at $256.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.22. The company has a market cap of $191.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

