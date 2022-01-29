Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $36,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $92.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average is $86.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.