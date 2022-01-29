Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Accenture were worth $56,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Accenture by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 18,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 123,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Accenture by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $342.85 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

