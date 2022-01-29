Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,150,558 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $31,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

Shares of GE opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.12, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.