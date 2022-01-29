Arizona State Retirement System Has $105.09 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $105,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.92.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $228.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.