Arizona State Retirement System Has $31.90 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $31,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 979.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after buying an additional 99,126 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $177.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 12-month low of $115.81 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.68 and its 200 day moving average is $168.88. The company has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.11.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

