Arizona State Retirement System Has $36.25 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $36,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.1% during the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 316,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,914,000 after purchasing an additional 27,946 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 146.5% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 580,103 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $65,766,000 after buying an additional 102,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

