Arizona State Retirement System Has $41.11 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $41,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Intuit by 48.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 93.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 104.2% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.90.

Shares of INTU opened at $534.82 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.69 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $615.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.97. The firm has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

