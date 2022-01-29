Arizona State Retirement System Has $41.20 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $41,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,997,000 after buying an additional 536,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after buying an additional 765,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $103.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

