Arizona State Retirement System Has $63.97 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $63,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $234.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.