Arizona State Retirement System Has $69.44 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $69,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

