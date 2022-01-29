Arizona State Retirement System Has $71.51 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $71,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Comcast by 60.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

