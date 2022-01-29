Arizona State Retirement System Has $73.48 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,922 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $73,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $222.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total transaction of $1,297,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,331 shares of company stock worth $68,463,817. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.