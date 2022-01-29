Arizona State Retirement System Has $97.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $97,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 32,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $366.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

