Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $40,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Citigroup by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Citigroup by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 99,013 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

