Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $118,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after buying an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

