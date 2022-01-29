Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $85,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA opened at $382.51 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.75 and a 200 day moving average of $354.97. The firm has a market cap of $375.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

