Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $32,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT opened at $132.45 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.07 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

