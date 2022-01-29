Arizona State Retirement System Sells 13,480 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 522,670 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,480 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $45,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL opened at $80.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $214.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

